African Women in Journalism urged to network, be the frontier of innovation

Successful African women in journalism have been charged to form a group for the task of mentoring younger women, particularly northern female journalists who are still held back in the profession.

This call was made during the 2017 Women in Journalism Conference in Lagos.

TVC NEWS Kareemah Salami reports that pioneers, innovators and the brave new world is the theme for the 2017

women in journalism Africa conference.

Speaking at the conference , Communications professional Lami Tumaka said there is need for networking

amongst female journalists as those in the north are not as recognised as their colleagues in the south

Tumaka gave examples of northern female journalists like the late Bilikisu Yusuf, Hawa Funtua Fatimah Abbas among others who have graced the TV screens in the 80s and 90s.

One of the high points of the event was the conversation over digitisation and the preparedness of women in journalism to join the fray.

Organisers say they aim to support and highlight next generation thinking and story telling in a digitised world while engaging change makers and innovators who are defining the future.