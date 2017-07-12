Home Football Afrobasket 2017 : Umar-led NBBF name 22-man preliminary squad
Afrobasket 2017 : Umar-led NBBF name 22-man preliminary squad

Image result for basketball nigeriaThe leadership tussle in the Nigeria Basketball Federation has taken a new twist as Tijani Umar-led NBBF has named a preliminary list of 22 players for the 2017 Afrobasket for women scheduled to hold in Bamako, Mali from August the 18th to the 27th.

An official statement by the factional vice president, Olumide Oyedeji reveals 10 of the invited players are home-based players from the Zenith Bank Premier League.

Oyedeji says the female national team will be tutored by Scott Nnaji as head coach and he would be assisted by Adewunmi Aderemi and Mauro Procaccini, an Italian.

He says the players from the Zenith Bank League are to join other players in camp outside the country immediately after the Final 8 play-offs which ends on July the 29th.

