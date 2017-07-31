The Speaker, Ondo state House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun wants adequate security to be provided in schools to prevent a repeat of the Igbonla school kidnap episode.

The Speaker spoke at the 8th Passing-Out Parade of the Police Secondary School (PSSA), Ita Ogbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The speaker in his speech stressed the need for adequate security to be provided in schools

He advised parents to bequeath good education that would prepare their children for the future challenge.

The speaker also charged students to always be obedient to constituted authorities and eschew anti-social activities.

Also speaking at the event, the force Education Officer, Rabiu Ladodo urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school.

He added that the Federal Government is committed to providing adequate security in police secondary schools and other schools across the country.

About two hundred and forty-two students graduated at the end of the 2016/2017 academic session.