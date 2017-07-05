Again, Senate in showdown with presidency, suspends consideration of nominees

The legislature and executive are at daggers drawn again, after the senate resolved to suspend consideration of all nominees sent to it by the Presidency.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on privilege moved by the senator representing Zamfara west, Ahmed Yerima.

Yerima questioned why the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo would send a nominee to the senate for confirmation, after he reportedly said the red chamber does not have the power to confirm.

Osinbajo had sent a letter to the senate asking it to confirm Lanre Gbajabiamila as director-general of the Nigeria Lottery Commission.