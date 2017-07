The Federal Executive Council has approved N3.38 billion to boost production of potatoes in Plateau State.

The state accounts for 95 percent of Nigeria’s potato production.

Minister of Finance,Kemi Adeosun said, to finance the production, the ministry will borrow from Agricultural Development Bank.

She added that over 100,000 families and 17 local government areas of Plateau State will benefit from the loan while 60,000 jobs will be created in the potato value chain.