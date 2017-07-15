Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau is to release reports on causes of six air crashes within the next ninety days.

The agency blames lack of funds for delays in turning out these reports.

The Accident Investigation Bureau has so far released four reports this year.

TVC News correspondent, Lara Afolayan reports that it seeks improved funding for more timely completion of such investigations.

One of its recently released finding was on the Dana air crash, where the pilot was blamed for acting inappropriately in the use of his checklist.

The six reports to be out soon include that of the associated airline crash which bore the remains of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu.

The police helicopter crash that claimed the life of a deputy Inspector General will be released as well.

The bureau seeks more financial support from government to allow it fulfill these obligations better.

The Accident Investigation Bureau wants the authorities to speedily accede to these requests.

It strongly believes recommendations from its findings will go a long way in preventing future occurrences of air crashes in the country.