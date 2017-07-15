Home News Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports
Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports
News
Nigeria
0

Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports

0
0
AIB-TVCNewsNigeria
now viewing

Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports

idp-nema=Taraba-State-Mambilla-TVC
now playing

Mambillla clashes : FG storms Taraba with 12 trailers of relief items

IPOB-UN
now playing

Coalition of Northern groups takes IPOB agitation to U.N.

now playing

FG denies concession of Port-Harcourt refinery

now playing

LG Autonomy: Labour Unions protest at Senate, Reps meeting in Lagos

Yakubu Dogara-TVC
now playing

Dogara mourns honourable Mohammed Wamakko

Image result for Nigeria's Accident Investigation BureauNigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau is to release reports on causes of  six air crashes within the next ninety days.

The agency blames lack of funds for delays in turning out these reports.

The Accident Investigation Bureau has so far released four reports this year.

TVC News correspondent, Lara Afolayan reports that it seeks improved funding for more timely completion of such investigations.

One of its recently released finding was on the Dana air crash, where the pilot was blamed  for acting inappropriately in the use of his checklist.

The six reports to be out soon include that of the associated airline crash which bore the remains of  former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu.

The  police helicopter crash that claimed the life of a deputy Inspector General will be released as well.

The bureau  seeks more financial support from government to allow it fulfill these obligations better.

The Accident Investigation Bureau wants the authorities to speedily accede to these requests.

It strongly believes recommendations from its findings will go a long way in preventing future occurrences of air crashes in the country.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
idp-nema=Taraba-State-Mambilla-TVC

Mambillla clashes : FG storms Taraba with 12 trailers of relief items

TVCN 0
IPOB-UN

Coalition of Northern groups takes IPOB agitation to U.N.

TVCN 0

FG denies concession of Port-Harcourt refinery

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close