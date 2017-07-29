The Bayelsa State Government and the Nigerian Airforce are intensifying efforts to keep surging flood waters at bay.

This was demonstrated Saturday morning with the opening of drains at the Nigerian Airforce base in Yenagoa – an area which suffers from the perennial hazard after every heavy rainfall.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that a Swamp Boogie cleared up blocked drains along the Opolo-Elebele Road axis of Yenagoa, an area usually flooded whenever there is a heavy downpour.

Superintending Clean Up on an Environmental Sanitation Day in Bayelsa, the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshal Stephen Onuh joined his men to perform what he calls Civil/Military Relationship duty.

The Airforce Chief says opening up the area will help to secure the environment.