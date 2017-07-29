Home News Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert
Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert
News
Nigeria
0

Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert

0
0
now viewing

Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert

Missile
now playing

Tokyo residents worry over latest Missile launch

now playing

Australian Police raid Sydney suburbs for terrorists

Venezuelan Assembly-TVC
now playing

Violence erupts as controversial Venezuelan Assembly vote looms

now playing

Rashan Charles's death: London Police make arrests at detainee death protest

Housing Estate-TVC
now playing

Building experts attribute slow growth to inflation, foreign exchange

Airforce -FloodThe Bayelsa State Government and the Nigerian Airforce are intensifying efforts to keep surging flood waters at bay.

This was demonstrated Saturday morning with the opening of drains at the Nigerian Airforce base in Yenagoa – an area which suffers from the perennial hazard after every heavy rainfall.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that a Swamp Boogie cleared up blocked drains along the Opolo-Elebele Road axis of Yenagoa, an area usually flooded whenever there is a heavy downpour.

Superintending Clean Up on an Environmental Sanitation Day in Bayelsa, the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshal Stephen Onuh joined his men to perform what he calls Civil/Military Relationship duty.

The Airforce Chief says opening up the area will help to secure the environment.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Yobe-State-Governor-Ibrahim-Gaidam-TVC

PDP’s 16 years administration, a gross misrule, says Gov Gaidam

TVCN 0
Segun-Adewale-APC-PDP

Lagos PDP members protest against leadership tussle

TVCN 0
Governor Amosun

Amosun urges Corps members to tap into state opportunities

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close