Home News Aisha Buhari leaves for London to see President Buhari
News
Nigeria
0

Aisha Buhari leaves for London to see President Buhari

0
0
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, tvc
now viewing

Aisha Buhari leaves for London to see President Buhari

now playing

Ondo Speaker tasks Nigerians on unity

now playing

Reps member warns against diversion of constituency allowance

Boxing-Larry-Ekundayo-Garry-Corcoran-TVC
now playing

Boxing : Ekundayo looks to upset Corcoran

now playing

2017 Afrobasket : FIBA name Senegal, Tunisia as hosts

NNPC-Fuel-Station-TVC-Diesel
now playing

Diesel price now N155/litre - NNPC

Image result for Aisha Buhari leaves for LondonWife of the President, Aisha Buhari has left for London on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

The President left for the United Kingdom since May 7, after meeting the released 82 Chibok schoolgirls, on a follow up consultation with his doctors.

Mrs. Buhari last month visited her husband.

A statement by Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, reads : “Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday, July 2, 2017, to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

“She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

“She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday, July 3, 2017.

“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.”

Related Posts
Maitama-Sule-Dead-TVC

BREAKING : Foremost Nigerian diplomat Maitama Sule dies in Cairo

TVCN 0

Igbos leaders back restructuring, implementation of Confab report

TVCN 0
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron in Bamako, TVC News.

France and Africa must forge ties to combat terrorism – Macron

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Maitama-Sule-Dead-TVC
News

BREAKING : Foremost Nigerian diplomat Maitama Sule dies in Cairo

0
Close