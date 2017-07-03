Aisha Buhari leaves for London to see President Buhari

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has left for London on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

The President left for the United Kingdom since May 7, after meeting the released 82 Chibok schoolgirls, on a follow up consultation with his doctors.

Mrs. Buhari last month visited her husband.

A statement by Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, reads : “Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday, July 2, 2017, to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

“She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

“She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday, July 3, 2017.

“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.”