Nigerian Super Heavyweight amateur and 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba and his compatriot Efetobor Apochi will make their professional debuts at the Premier Boxing Champions event in Bakersfield, California on Sunday July the 30th.

The two boxers are the latest promising young fighters to join the Ringstar Sports roster.

Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports said he has seen them in action and believes boxing fans are in for a real treat.

He expects them to rise quickly and make a name for themselves in their respective divisions.

In his own reaction, Ajagba says signing for Ringstar Sports, is a dream come true for him and is ready to show to the world he is a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.