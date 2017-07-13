Ajimobi commiserates with Akande over wife’s death

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has commiserated with the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, over the death of his wife, Omowumi.

Mrs. Akande died during a brief illness at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, on Tuesday, at the age of 73.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, on Wednesday, the governor described the death of the APC stalwart as painful and disheartening.

Ajimobi, who said he received the news of Mama Akande’s death with rude shock, described the deceased as a pride to womanhood and pillar of support to her husband.

She said, “In the face of the ups and downs in Baba Akande’s political odyssey, Mama stood by him like a strong pillar.

For the 51 years that they had been together as husband and wife, she never wavered in keeping the home front together.

“Mama Akande was an epitome of motherhood and pillar of support to both her immediate and extended families. She was pleasant, easy-going and was always there for us, her husband’s political disciples.

“The story of Baba’s eventful and successful political career cannot be fully written without a prominent mention of the invaluable role and dedication of Mama at each stop.’’

The governor said that Mrs. Akande would be sorely missed by the progressives fold for her wise counsel which, according to him, served as the needed tonic during their many struggles and travails.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the decease, Ajimobi urged the former governor of Osun State not to mourn, but to celebrate her wife for living a fulfilled life and for being a blessing to his family.

The governor prayed that God should grant Akande and the children the fortitude to bear the loss.