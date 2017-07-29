Home News Akwa Ibom state Governor confirms Buhari is in good condition
Akwa Ibom state Governor confirms Buhari is in good condition
Nigeria
Akwa Ibom state Governor confirms Buhari is in good condition

Image result for Governor Udom EmmanuelAkwa-Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is in good health and has thanked Nigerians who prayed sincerely and earnestly  for his  recovery.

Speaking with State house correspondents after a closed door meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Udom declined to reveal what was discussed between Buhari and the delegation of Governors that went to see him.

He assured that the discussion was in the best interest of all Nigerians.

Udom who was one of the  governors who met with the President in London on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to patiently for the President’s doctors to give him the go ahead to return to his duties.

 

