Al-Aqsa Mosque: Worshipers return after Israel lifts security measures
Image result for Al-Aqsa Mosque: Worshipers return after Israel lifts security measuresAlmost 10,000 Muslim worshipers returned to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray on Friday evening after Israeli police lifted all security measures.

At dawn on Friday, Israeli police canceled age restrictions to Palestinian access to Jerusalem’s Old City and reopened all gates to the mosque, several days after they removed metal detectors from the entrance of Jerusalem’s holy site.

The moves came after two weeks of protests by Palestinians who refused to enter the mosque under the new Israeli security measures. The conflicts occurred in the wake of a shooting attack on July 14 that left three Palestinians and two Israelis killed.

Though tensions seem to be eased a little bit, Israeli police with guns are still seen guarding the entrances of the mosque.

