Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-OAU VC, bursar bail

Justice Daniel Oladimeji of the Osun state high Court, Osogbo on Friday granted bail to a former acting Vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba and the bursar, Josephine Akeredolu.

The duo are standing trial for financial misappropriation brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Delivering his ruling on the bail application, Justice Daniel Oladimeji granted unconditional bail to the former acting VC, Anthony Elujoba on self recognition while the bursar, Josephine Akeredolu was granted bail in the sum of N50 million and two sureties in like sum who must be staff of OAU with the of highest cadre.

Justice Oladimeji frowned at what he called the unruly and uncivilised behaviours of the union members of the university who tried to muscle the judiciary last week when he ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.