Home News Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-OAU VC, bursar bail
Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-OAU VC, bursar bail
News
Nigeria
0

Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-OAU VC, bursar bail

0
0
Prof-Anthony-Elujobi-TVC-OAU
now viewing

Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-OAU VC, bursar bail

now playing

DMX arrested for $1.7m tax evasion charge

now playing

Beyonce reveals first picture of her twins

now playing

Wizkid "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape out

Tony Blair -El-Rufai-TVC
now playing

Tony Blair partners El-Rufai for greater Kaduna

now playing

Osinbajo seeks national unity at Akande's wife funeral

Image result for Court grants bail to O.A.U. ex-V.C, BursarJustice Daniel Oladimeji of the Osun state high Court, Osogbo on Friday granted bail to a former acting Vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba and the bursar, Josephine Akeredolu.

The duo are standing trial for financial misappropriation brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Delivering his ruling on the bail application, Justice Daniel Oladimeji granted unconditional bail to the former acting VC, Anthony Elujoba on self recognition while the bursar, Josephine Akeredolu was granted bail in the sum of N50 million and two sureties in like sum who must be staff of OAU with the of highest cadre.

Justice Oladimeji frowned at what he called the unruly and uncivilised behaviours of the union members of the university who tried to muscle the judiciary last week when he ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Tony Blair -El-Rufai-TVC

Tony Blair partners El-Rufai for greater Kaduna

TVCN 0

Osinbajo seeks national unity at Akande’s wife funeral

TVCN 0

Lawmakers ask Health minister to recall suspended NHIS chief

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close