Aluu 4 lynching : Court fixes July 31st for judgement
Aluu 4 lynching : Court fixes July 31st for judgement

Image result for aluu 4 killingsA High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned to July the 31st, to deliver judgment in the murder of four students of the University of Port Harcourt.

The trial Judge, who fixed the date on Thursday, said that thought the judgement was ready, he was too sick to deliver it.

It will be recalled that 12 people, including a police sergeant have been facing trial since December 2012 over the alleged murder of the students.

Five out of the 12 suspects, including a traditional ruler in Aluu Community were discharged.

Security was tight at the court premises in anticipation of the judgment.

