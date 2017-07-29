Ogun State government has advised corps members in the state to tap into numerous opportunities provided for them in the state, especially in entrepreneurship development and Agricultural business.

This call was made by the governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun at the opening session of the 2017 Batch A stream II orientation Camp programme, held at Sagamu, Ogun State.

Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Moruf Afuwape said the country has enough human capacity that can transform the economy of the nation if their energies and talents are proper properly utilised.

On her part, the State Coordinator, Gladys Mbachi urged the Corps member to be committed to the programme and exploit the opportunities of equipping themselves with sellable skills that will make them relevant in the business world, noting that there are limited slots for white collar jobs in the country.