A Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Andy Uba has joined the race to become Anambra state Governor.

He picked his expression of interest and nomination form in Abuja under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The federal lawmaker says he is counting on his experience as a legislator, former presidential aide as well as former governor in the state to clinch the ticket and lead the state.

Senator Uba sees no reason why he shouldn’t win the ticket.