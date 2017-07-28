Home Football Angel Maria Villar resigns as FIFA & UEFA vice president
Image result for Angel Maria Villar resigns as FIFA & UEFA vice presidentDeposed Spanish football boss Angel Maria Villar, has resigned as vice-president of both FIFA and UEFA while in custody on corruption charges.

The 67-year-old’s near three-decade tenure as head of the Spanish federation ended this week when he was suspended following his arrest on July 18.

European football’s governing body said his resignation tendered “with immediate effect” had been accepted by president Aleksander Ceferin.

Villar was detained with his son as part of a fraud probe launched last year.

They face charges including falsifying documents, misappropriation of funds, collusion and administrative breaches.

