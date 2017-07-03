Home Politics Angola elections : Electoral commission invites 3,000 observers
Angola elections : Electoral commission invites 3,000 observers

Angolan President, Jose Eduardo Dos Santos. TVC
Angola elections : Electoral commission invites 3,000 observers

Related imageAngola’s National Electoral Commission (CNE) is expecting 3,000 national and international election observers in the country during the August the 23rd general elections.

President of the commission André da Silva Neto told the media after a meeting with officials of the interior ministry that the commission will be sending out invitations to the observers.

According to the CNE, the President, National Assembly, ruling and opposition party coalitions have submitted an unlimited list of observer missions they want to be invited for the process.

This is according to the country’s electoral laws that also allows institutions, organisations, and individuals to also suggest observer missions to the CNE.

Already in the country is the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) and African Union (AU) delegations who are on an evaluation mission to prepare for the general elections.

 

