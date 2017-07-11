Home Football Anthony Ujah agrees to join Hannover 96
Anthony Ujah agrees to join Hannover 96

Image result for Anthony Ujah agrees to join Hannover 96Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah, has agreed in principle to join newly promoted German Bundesliga side, Hannover 96.But his Chinese Super League side, Liaoning FC are not willing to sanction the move midway through the season for the striker who joined the club for €13m a year ago.

Ujah’s contract at Liaoning FC runs until 2019.

The former Werder Bremen striker who only made a switch to Super League side Liaoning FC last summer is topping the wishlist of Hannover 96’s manager Horst Heldt.

Ujah has made 14 appearances this season in the CSL scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Close