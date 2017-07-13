Apapa-Oshodi road repair: NUPENG says depots outside must be functional

The Zonal chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Tokunbo Korodo says the federal government needs to make all NNPC owned depot functional before the repair works on the Apapa Oshodi expressway begins.

Korodo explained that if the fuel distribution process is not properly handled it might result to fuel scarcity.

The Union leader’s comment is coming as the federal government planned repair work on the road is set to begin.