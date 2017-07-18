Home News APC members demand expulsion of National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire
APC members demand expulsion of National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC members demand expulsion of National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire

0
0
Muiz Banire-TVC-APC
now viewing

APC members demand expulsion of National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire

now playing

EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan

now playing

Petroleum Engineers discuss challenges of crude production

Senate-Customs-Rice-TVC
now playing

Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders

PWC -TVC
now playing

Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report

Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC
now playing

Breaking: Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

Image result for Lagos LG Poll: Group demands Muiz Banire's expulsion from APCAggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress from Mushin and Odi-Olowo have called for the removal of the party’s National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire and his expulsion for anti-party activities.

Leader of the group, Femi Martins who led thousands of party faithful on a peaceful protest to the Lagos House, this Tuesday, submitted a petition to Governor Akinwumi Ambode and copied the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa containing seventeen atrocities allegedly committed by Banire.

Special Adviser on Communities and Communication to Governor Ambode,  Kehinde Bamgbetan who received the petition on behalf of the Governor noted that the party will follow the path of fairness and Justice by setting up a disciplinary Committee to hear Banire’s case, assuring that if found guilty, will face the consequences.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC

Breaking: Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

TVCN 0
Femi-Pedro -TVC

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

TVCN 0

Money Laundering Allegation: Court remands Jigawa ex-Gov. Turaki in Prison

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close