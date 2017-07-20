Home Politics APC names 10-member committee to assert party’s position on restructuring
APC names 10-member committee to assert party’s position on restructuring
Politics
0

APC names 10-member committee to assert party’s position on restructuring

0
0
APC-LOGO-TVC
now viewing

APC names 10-member committee to assert party’s position on restructuring

Burnt-Sterling-Bank-building-in-Apapa-TVC
now playing

Apapa violence : Police arrest officer accused of killing truck driver

now playing

Alleged smear campaign sponsorship : Rivers Civil society condemns Wike

LASIEC-Justice-Ayotunde-Phillips-TVC.PNG2
now playing

Lagos LG elections : LASIEC promises credible polls, urges residents to vote

FEC-meeting1-TVC
now playing

Federal Executive Council approves three national policies

Adamawa-Governor-Jibrila-Bindow-TVC
now playing

Adamawa govt. sacks university VC, dissolves governing council

APC-LOgo-TVCThe All Progressives Congress says with the various agitations on restructuring, the concept has assumed several meanings.

The fifth regular joint APC National Working Committee Governors meeting held this Wednesday.

The body set up a committee to articulate the Party’s position on restructuring.

The members of the committee are:

1. Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-rufai (Chairman)
2. Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola
3. Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
4. Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong
5. Governor of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun
6. Former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor
7. APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso
8. APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
9. Haiya fatima Balla
10.. Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Secretary)

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Alleged smear campaign sponsorship : Rivers Civil society condemns Wike

TVCN 0
LASIEC-Justice-Ayotunde-Phillips-TVC.PNG2

Lagos LG elections : LASIEC promises credible polls, urges residents to vote

TVCN 0
PDP-NEC-TVC

PDP dissolves state executives in Jigawa, Benue

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close