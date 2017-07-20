The All Progressives Congress says with the various agitations on restructuring, the concept has assumed several meanings.

The fifth regular joint APC National Working Committee Governors meeting held this Wednesday.

The body set up a committee to articulate the Party’s position on restructuring.

The members of the committee are:

1. Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-rufai (Chairman)

2. Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

3. Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

4. Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong

5. Governor of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun

6. Former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor

7. APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso

8. APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

9. Haiya fatima Balla

10.. Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Secretary)