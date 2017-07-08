Apprehension as FG commences Lagos seaport road repairs

As the Federal Government gets set to deploy machinery to kick-start repairs on the failed road leading to the Lagos seaports , several suggestions have been put forward on how best to manage the expected traffic snarls when the project takes off.

The decision by government to kick start repairs on the failed roads leading to Lagos seaports at this point in time when the rains have become a daily affair, had aggravated an already bad traffic situation that continues to plague business activities in the port environment.

The Nigeria Ports Authority had announced that work will commence on Friday the 7th of July, and could take about 12 months before completion.

The move is causing apprehension with fears that port business could be completely crippled considering the volume of trucks that access the ports daily.

Port users are calling for a responsive action, echoing the need for a review of the port concession arrangement.

The poor state of roads leading to the Lagos seaports have made life hellish for residents and business owners.