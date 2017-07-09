Aregbesola congratulates PDP Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke

Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated the Osun West Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

He says with the result of the poll the “people of Osun have spoken.

The governor, in a tweet Sunday afternoon said “Democracy has won and we respect the people’s choice”.

He also thanked his supporters for their commitment and affirmed the lessons learnt from the election, will make them return stronger.

In the final result announced by INEC in the early hours of Sunday, the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke for whose replacement the election was held, polled the total of 97, 480 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Senator Mudashir Hussein, who scored 66,116 votes to place second.