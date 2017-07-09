Home News Aregbesola congratulates PDP Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke
News
Nigeria
0

Aregbesola congratulates PDP Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke

0
0
Governor Rauf Aregbesola TVC
now viewing

Aregbesola congratulates PDP Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke

ASUU-Tuition fee -TVC
now playing

ASUU rejects new tuition fees

IGP of Police - TVC -Ogun State
now playing

Police sack four corrupt officers in Ogun

TVX News crew attacked -Osun West By-Election
now playing

Osun West By-Election: PDP apologizes for assault on TVC News crew

Immunization-TVC-Emergency Centre
now playing

FG sets up emergency centre for routine immunisation

now playing

We're committed to free, fair elections - Osinbajo

Image result for Aregbesola and Ademola AdelekeOsun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated the Osun West Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

He says with the result of the poll the “people of Osun have spoken.

The governor, in a tweet Sunday afternoon said “Democracy has won and we respect the people’s choice”.

He also thanked his supporters for their commitment and affirmed the lessons learnt from the election, will make them return stronger.

In the final result announced by INEC in the early hours of Sunday, the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke for whose replacement the election was held, polled the total of 97, 480 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Senator Mudashir Hussein, who scored 66,116 votes to place second.

 

 

Related Posts
ASUU-Tuition fee -TVC

ASUU rejects new tuition fees

TVCN 0
IGP of Police - TVC -Ogun State

Police sack four corrupt officers in Ogun

TVCN 0
TVX News crew attacked -Osun West By-Election

Osun West By-Election: PDP apologizes for assault on TVC News crew

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
ASUU-Tuition fee -TVC
News

ASUU rejects new tuition fees

0
Close