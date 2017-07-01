Home Sports Arms Wrestling: Nigeria beat Ghana, Mali to emerge Champions
Arms Wrestling: Nigeria beat Ghana, Mali to emerge Champions

Image result for Arms Wrestling: Nigeria beat Ghana, Mali to emerge ChampionsThe 8th African Arm Wrestling Championship has come to a close at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos with host Nigeria emerging overall champions.

Competing with 29 fighters Nigeria won the tournament with 19 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Ghana came second with 10 gold, while Mali took the third place with 8 gold medals.

But it was the Ghanaians who celebrated the most for beating Mali to take second place with 10 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Competing in an international tournament in just one year of arm wrestling in Ghana, for them it was a golden second place as they prepare to host the next African Championship in Accra.

 

 

