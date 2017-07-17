Home News Army chief inaugurates projects at Elele Barracks
Image result for Army chief inaugurates projects at Elele BarracksChief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has commended officers and men of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for keeping the peace in the Niger Delta.

Buratai was at the Government Army Secondary School at Elele Baracks to inaugurate projects as part of the Operationalization of the 6 Division of the Army.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai was at the Elele
Baracks of the Nigerian Army where the long-neglected Government Army Secondary School is now wearing a new look.

The renovation of the institution was undertaken by Brigadier General Kelvin Aligbe-led 16 Brigade.

Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai also inaugurated a Purpose Built Workshop Repair Bay before inaugurating the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association Vocational Training Centre and Barracks Squash Court.

He later inaugurated nine brand Operational and Administrative vehicles.

Brigadier General Kevin Aligbe reaffirmed the commitment of the 16 Brigade’s primary focus of securing the Niger Delta under the direction of six Division of the Nigerian Army.

