Home News Army rescues abducted Geologists, five others
Army rescues abducted Geologists, five others
News
Nigeria
Top Stories
0

Army rescues abducted Geologists, five others

0
0
now viewing

Army rescues abducted Geologists, five others

now playing

15 rescued, 8 dead as four storey building gives way in Lagos

Zamfara Water
now playing

Zamfara govt plans to improve water supply in Gusau

now playing

New investors emerge for Etisalat

Ogun Peace Corps Commandants
now playing

Creation of Peace Corps will reduce crimes in Nigeria, says Ogun Commandant

now playing

Wanted Congolses Warlord surrenders to U.N. forces

Image result for Nigerian armyThe Nigerian army says at least seven persons kidnapped by Boko Haram on Tuesday have been freed.

The abducted persons were freed after a heated gun battle between soldiers and members of the terror group.

Amongst the rescued are four Civilian-JTF members, two NNPC personnel and a staff of the University of Maiduguri.

Some vehicles belonging to the NNPC were also recovered.

The army spokesman, Brigadier general Sanni Usman called on phone on TVC News’ programme, Journalist Hangout where he confirmed the release.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

15 rescued, 8 dead as four storey building gives way in Lagos

TVCN 0
Ogun Peace Corps Commandants

Creation of Peace Corps will reduce crimes in Nigeria, says Ogun Commandant

TVCN 0
President Buhari with Governors in London -TVC

President Buhari receives seven governors in London

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close