The Nigerian army says at least seven persons kidnapped by Boko Haram on Tuesday have been freed.

The abducted persons were freed after a heated gun battle between soldiers and members of the terror group.

Amongst the rescued are four Civilian-JTF members, two NNPC personnel and a staff of the University of Maiduguri.

Some vehicles belonging to the NNPC were also recovered.

The army spokesman, Brigadier general Sanni Usman called on phone on TVC News’ programme, Journalist Hangout where he confirmed the release.