Association empowers displaced, retired nurses in Borno

Association empowers displaced, retired nurses in Borno

Image result for displaced, retired nurses in BornoThe National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Borno state has empowered retired and Internally displaced nurses in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

TVC NEWS’ Kolomi Dala reports that so many nurses and midwives working in local government areas were either killed, taken prisoner or had their homes burnt down as a consequence of Boko Haram’s brand of terror.

Amongst the beneficiaries are 23 survivors and 2 deceased nurses. They are being given relief package to alleviate their sufferings before receiving their pensions and gratuity.

Cheques were later presented to the beneficiaries who showed their joy as they received the welfare package which they say will assist them in so many ways.

The lucky few are grateful to God to be recipients of this gesture as many of their colleagues are either missing or have been killed in the war against insurgency which has been raging in the north east since 2009.

 

