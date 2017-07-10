ASUP, others condemn discrimination against Polytechnic graduates

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics says it is reviewing the position of some commercial banks in Nigeria that are not employing polytechnic graduates.

The Association said if the banks did not change their position, it will call on its members and graduates of Polytechnics to close their Accounts in which banks.

National President of the Association Reverend Sunday Sabo made the disclosure in Katsina state during the 53rd National Executive Council meeting, hosted by Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic.

The Senior staff also called on the Government at all levels to implement the 2013 report on needs assessments of Polytechnics in the Country considering the levels of infrastructures decay.