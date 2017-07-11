Home News ASUU rejects new tuition fee for universities
ASUU rejects new tuition fee for universities

ASUU rejects new tuition fee for universities

ASUU-Tuition fee -TVCAcademic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has rejected the recent increment in tuition fees made by most Nigerian universities.
ASUU’s position was made known at an award ceremony organised by the Union to recognize journalists deemed to have been credible in reporting education in the Country.

It described the increment as an attempt by government to deprive children of the poor of quality education.

It charged government to dedicate 26 percent of its budget to funding education, saying it is the responsibility of government to fund education in the Country.

