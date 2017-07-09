Home News ASUU rejects new tuition fees
Nigeria
ASUU rejects new tuition fees

Image result for tASUU rejects new tuition feesThe Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has rejected the recent increment in tuition fees made by most Nigerian Universities.

ASUU’s position was made known at an award ceremony organised by the union to recognize journalists deemed to have been credible in reporting education in the country.

It described the increment as an attempt by government to deprive children of the poor of quality education.

It charged government to dedicate 26 percent of its budget to funding education.

For those awarded, it is a call for more work.

 

