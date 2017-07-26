Home News At last, Osinbajo swears-in two ministers
At last, Osinbajo swears-in two ministers
News
Nigeria
Politics
Top Stories
0

At last, Osinbajo swears-in two ministers

0
0
now viewing

At last, Osinbajo swears-in two ministers

now playing

Muller scores brace as Bayern beat Chelsea 3-2

Akpeyi-Ezenwa-training-TVC
now playing

NFF confirms new goalkeeper trainer for Super Eagles

now playing

Southwest governors' integration strategy will work - Sowunmi

now playing

Lagos issues 48 hour quit notice to illegal shop owners in Obalende

now playing

16th Commonwealth Speakers meeting holds in Abuja

Image result for Acting President Osinbajo swears-in two ministerActing President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday finally inaugurated Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) as ministers, over two months after their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Our State House  Correspondent reports that the inauguration took place inside the Council Chambers  at the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Shortly after administering their oaths of office on them, Osinbajo announced that their portfolios would be announced “shortly.”

He said there would be no celebration for the new ministers as he directed them to join their colleges for their first FEC meeting.

Osinbajo described the FEC as one that is committed to the reform programmes of the Federal Government as contained in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

 

The slots of Kogi and Gombe States in the federal cabinet had been vacant following the death of the Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi (SAN), in an accident on March 6, 2016; and the appointment of former Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Southwest governors’ integration strategy will work – Sowunmi

TVCN 0

Lagos issues 48 hour quit notice to illegal shop owners in Obalende

TVCN 0

16th Commonwealth Speakers meeting holds in Abuja

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close