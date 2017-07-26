Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday finally inaugurated Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) as ministers, over two months after their nominations were confirmed by the Senate.

Our State House Correspondent reports that the inauguration took place inside the Council Chambers at the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Shortly after administering their oaths of office on them, Osinbajo announced that their portfolios would be announced “shortly.”

He said there would be no celebration for the new ministers as he directed them to join their colleges for their first FEC meeting.

Osinbajo described the FEC as one that is committed to the reform programmes of the Federal Government as contained in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The slots of Kogi and Gombe States in the federal cabinet had been vacant following the death of the Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi (SAN), in an accident on March 6, 2016; and the appointment of former Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed, as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.