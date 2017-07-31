Nigeria is parading a 12-man man team at the Athletics world championships.

But with few days to the Championships in London, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is running around, sourcing for funds to pay for athletes travel and expenses.

Athletes and officials have yet to secure UK visas, with the championship starting on August the 4th.

The AFN say there is no exact date for when the Nigerian athletes will be leaving.

Only those who have outstanding visas may now be ready to leave for London before the opening ceremony, and this also depends on funds.

Nigeria failed to present a team at the Africa Junior Championships in Algeria, the IAAF U-18 Championships in Kenya and the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas

All due to lack of funds.