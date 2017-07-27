Home News Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates
Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates
News
Nigeria
0

Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates

0
0
Jailed-Man-TVC
now viewing

Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates

Prison-Inmates-TVC
now playing

Empowerment scheme : Kaduna government graduates prison inmates

FEC-meeting1-TVC
now playing

FEC approves rehabilitation for Apapa, Kaduna roads

now playing

Nigerian govt promises to assist women in agriculture

now playing

Army rescues abducted Geologists, five others

now playing

15 rescued, 8 dead as four storey building gives way in Lagos

Image result for Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmatesThe Comptroller of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service Chiabua Victor has confirmed an attempted jail break by six inmates of the Yenagoa facility.
Welcoming the Bayelsa State Acting Governor to the Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, the state capital, Chiabua says the jail break attempt was unsuccessful because of the mental alertness of the security officials on duty.

He however, ruled out congestion as the primary motive, drawing the commendation of the Bayelsa State Acting Governor on the prompt response of his men.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Prison-Inmates-TVC

Empowerment scheme : Kaduna government graduates prison inmates

TVCN 0
FEC-meeting1-TVC

FEC approves rehabilitation for Apapa, Kaduna roads

TVCN 0

Nigerian govt promises to assist women in agriculture

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close