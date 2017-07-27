Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates

The Comptroller of the Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service Chiabua Victor has confirmed an attempted jail break by six inmates of the Yenagoa facility.

Welcoming the Bayelsa State Acting Governor to the Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, the state capital, Chiabua says the jail break attempt was unsuccessful because of the mental alertness of the security officials on duty.

He however, ruled out congestion as the primary motive, drawing the commendation of the Bayelsa State Acting Governor on the prompt response of his men.