Attempted murder: Court order Kashamu to submit himself to Police investigation

Image result for Alleged Assassination attempt: Court order Kashamu to submit himself to PoliceThe federal high court in Abuja has ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu to submit himself to the police for investigation.

This is for an alleged attempt to carry out a politically motivated assassination of a house of representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Senator, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said the police, has statutory powers to invite any Nigerian for interrogation on any criminal allegation.

The judge insisted that the lawmaker did not place sufficient materials before the court, on which an order of perpetual injunction can be issued against the police on his invitation.

But Justice dimgba warned that the police cannot arrest, detain or extradite Kashamu to the United States.

