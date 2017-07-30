Home International Australia foils ‘Islamic-inspired terror plot’ to attack airplane
Australia foils ‘Islamic-inspired terror plot’ to attack airplane
Australia foils ‘Islamic-inspired terror plot’ to attack airplane

Australia foils ‘Islamic-inspired terror plot’ to attack airplane

Image result for Australian counter-terrorism Police foil Plot to attack aircraftSignificant delays were expected at Australian airports on Sunday after security was increased in response to what counter-terrorism forces say was the foiling of a terror plot aimed at the airline industry.

Security was increased after police foiled “Islamic-inspired” plans for a bomb attack on an aircraft during counter-terrorism raids in which four men were arrested on Saturday.

The raids took place in four Sydney suburbs with the four men arrested allegedly linked to an Islamist-inspired plot.

Investigators said they seized materials in the raids that could have been used to make an improvised explosive device.

