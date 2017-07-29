Australian Counter-terrorism Police conducted raids across several Sydney suburbs on Saturday, aimed at disrupting plans for “terrorist attacks”.

Australian Federal Police said the raids by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team in four suburbs in different parts of the city were in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s office and the AFP declined to provide further information as the raids were still in progress.

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, or their supporters, since 2014.