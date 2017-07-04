Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria

World’s largest manufacturer of 3- wheelers,Bajaj Auto, India has introduced to the Nigerian market a new range of products.

These products are Bajaj MaximaC, mini truck and mini ambulance trucks.

The company’s vice president,K.S Grihapathy says the vehicles are been assembled in Nigeria with plans to commence manufacturing next year.

Grihapathy added that the trucks are powered by a four stroke Kubota diesel engine with two cooling system that has an impressive power of 6.2 KW.

He emphasized that the trucks are easy to drive, compact lightweight, has strong chassis made of reinforced steel to suit Nigerian roads.

Managing Director Metropolitan Motors,Toyin Okewo says partnering with Bajaj is a welcomed development and the new products are durable,affordable and rugged for load carrying over terrains.