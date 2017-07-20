Home Business Bank of Ghana supports offshore banking services
Bank of Ghana supports offshore banking services
Business
International
West Africa
0

Bank of Ghana supports offshore banking services

0
0
bank-of-ghana-head-office-TVC
now viewing

Bank of Ghana supports offshore banking services

Burnt-Sterling-Bank-building-in-Apapa-TVC
now playing

Apapa violence : Police arrest officer accused of killing truck driver

now playing

Alleged smear campaign sponsorship : Rivers Civil society condemns Wike

APC-LOGO-TVC
now playing

APC names 10-member committee to assert party's position on restructuring

LASIEC-Justice-Ayotunde-Phillips-TVC.PNG2
now playing

Lagos LG elections : LASIEC promises credible polls, urges residents to vote

FEC-meeting1-TVC
now playing

Federal Executive Council approves three national policies

Image result for Bank of GhanaThe Bank of Ghana is in talks with two commercial banks which plan to set up offshore specialized banking services for the country’s free trade zone.

Official of the Board of the Free Trade Zone, Michael Okyere confirmed the discussions.

The specialized type of banking will enable enterprises in the Free Trade Zone to function effectively, especially, in meeting export arrangements.

Offshore banks are usually located outside the domestic economy where initial depositors reside.

Free Trade Zone is a business area created by the government for enterprises that are strategic to economic growth.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Cashew-Nuts-Nigeria

Nigeria to export 130,000 tonnes of cashew nuts to U.S.

TVCN 0
Goldman-Sachs-TVCNews

Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2

TVCN 0
U.K.-Inflation-TVCNews

U.K’s inflation rate drops to 2.6 pct

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close