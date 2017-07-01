Bayelsa Education Trust Fund board receives N100m take off grant

The board of the Bayelsa Education Development Trust Fund has received the sum of one hundred million naira as take-off grant from the state government.

Presenting the cheque at the Government House Yenagoa, Governor Seriake Dickson says five percent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue will also go to the board, with the expectation that civil servants, political

appointees, corporate organisations and multinational companies will also play their contributory role to firm up the pool of the Trust Fund.

TVC’S Ovieteme George reports that the board’s chairman, Professor Timinipre Turner Isoun got a standing ovation, and later a clean bill of health from members of the Bayelsa State House Of Assembly before the inauguration authenticating his portfolio as Chairman of the Board.

The bill, signed into law by governor Seriake Dickson requires all civil servants, political appointees, corporate organizations and multinational companies to contribute to the education development fund.

The former Science and Technology Minister, now Chairman of the board clearly has a blueprint for his assignment.

Professor Isoun’s board is driving the vision of the governor Seriake Dickson’s administration in its quest for academic excellence and human capacity building.

