The Bayelsa State government and the Nigerian Medical Association are working in close partnership to ensure the passage of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency Bill into law.

Acting Governor Gboribiogha Jonah made the disclosure at the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the state chapter of the NMA where issues bordering on and the hazard of flooding were also mentioned.

TVC News Bayelsa Correspondent Ovieteme George reports that the Bayelsa World Class Diagnostic Centre has facilities to provide quality healthcare services to people of the state.

The inauguration of the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme is yet another bold statement of the Seriake Dickson administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Acting Governor Gboribiogha Jonah declared open the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association.

The state government is opening blocked drains to deal with the perennial hazard of flooding in the state capital, particularly the Old Assembly Quarters area of the city.

The theme of the state 2017 NMA Annual General Meeting is : “Provision Of Affordable, Accessible Quality Healthcare In Bayelsa.”