Benue govt to help yam farmers in new agricultural policy

Nigeria-Yam-TVC
Benue govt to help yam farmers in new agricultural policy

Image result for Benue govt to help yam farmers in new agricultural policyThe Benue state Government says it is ready to assist its farmers take advantage of the country’s new agricultural policy to increase yam exports to the United Kingdom and other countries

But he says the state’s anti-grazing bill which was signed into law must first take effect, before it can be achieved.

Tai Amodu reports that Nigeria’s new yam export policy had attracted its own share of controversy with Nigerians lined on either side of the argument as to whether it was more economically viable to export raw yams or its processed extracts

Which ever side the argument swings, Benue state Governor says farmers in his state are prepared to take advantage of the policy.

He is confident Benue alone can provide up to 49 percent of yams needed for export, noting that why farmers in his state had under produced in the past was because there was no ready market.

But for that to happen Ortom insists that the Anti grazing bill he recently signed into law, must take full effect

This must mean that anybody not prepared to ranch cattle in Benue state, should peaceably find his way out of the state.

The Benue state Governor is not prepared to back down on this in spite of criticisms from some quarters, which he says was expected, and challenges those who have a better solution to present it.

