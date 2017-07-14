Beyonce reveals first picture of her twins
American singer, Beyonce has finally shared the first picture of herself with her twins as they turn a month old.
The mother of three was pictured standing barefoot in front of a floral archway with the twins draped in a purple sheet, while she is wearing a blue veil.
In her caption, she confirmed the names of her twins to be Sir Carter and Rumi, which had been rumoured after she and Jay-Z filed a trademark for the names.
The picture has received over two million likes on Instagram in less than an hour.
