Beyonce reveals first picture of her twins

American singer, Beyonce has finally shared the first picture of herself with her twins as they turn a month old.

The mother of three was pictured standing barefoot in front of a floral archway with the twins draped in a purple sheet, while she is wearing a blue veil.

In her caption, she confirmed the names of her twins to be Sir Carter and Rumi, which had been rumoured after she and Jay-Z filed a trademark for the names.

The picture has received over two million likes on Instagram in less than an hour.