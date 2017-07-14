Home America Beyonce reveals first picture of her twins
Beyonce reveals first picture of her twins
American singer, Beyonce has finally shared the first picture of herself with her twins as they turn a month old.

The mother of three was pictured standing barefoot in front of a floral archway with the twins draped in a purple sheet, while she is wearing a blue veil.

In her caption, she confirmed the names of her twins to be Sir Carter and Rumi, which had been rumoured after she and Jay-Z filed a trademark for the names.

The picture has received over two million likes on Instagram in less than an hour.

 

