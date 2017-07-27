Home Business Bilateral ties : Osun and Australia pledge symbiotic economic bond
Bilateral ties : Osun and Australia pledge symbiotic economic bond
Bilateral ties : Osun and Australia pledge symbiotic economic bond

Bilateral ties : Osun and Australia pledge symbiotic economic bond

The Osun state government and the Australian government are planning partnerships on agriculture, mining and solid mineral exploration, renewable energy and education.

This is in a bid to boost the local economy of Osun state and cement a symbiotic relationship with the Australian government.

This came to the fore when the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Lehmann paid a courtesy visit on Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The Governor said Osun would want to benefit from the Austrian Official Development Assistance (ODA) which has earmarked millions of dollars for the assistance of sub-Saharan Africa.

Responding, Lehmann expressed satisfaction with the achievements of Governor Aregbesola on different sectors of the economy, pledging the assistance of his country.

He acknowledged that Nigerian students excel in Australia and promised that his country will give scholarships to Nigerian students willing to study in Australia.

