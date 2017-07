The Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment,of a National Renal Centre charged with the responsibility of research in cure, prevention and management of kidney diseases,has passed second reading.

The Bill was presented by Honourable, Bede Eke.

He decried the increasing prevalence of renal disease at a higher proportion, in developing countries like Nigeria.

Legislators decried the lack of a renal centre in the country and regulatory body like NAFDAC to combat the issue.