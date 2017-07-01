Boko Haram bombs Army Patrol team vehicle, kills four soldiers in Borno

One officer and three soldiers have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents after an Improvised Explosive Device went off on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno communities in Borno state.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman said the incident occurred when a vehicle conveying a patrol team from the 133 Special Forces Battalion triggered the IED.

Three other members of the patrol team sustained various degrees of injuries.

After the blast, the army said troops pursued and killed three suspected Boko Haram terrorists that planted the bomb.

The bodies of the four soldiers have been evacuated while the wounded are receiving treatment at the unit’s medical facility.

Meanwhile, at least 680 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force have died trying to repel Boko Haram terrorists attacks in Borno from 2012 to date.

The group’s Legal Officer, Junril Gunda said in spite of the high casualty figure, the JTF remains undaunted in its resolve to protect Nigerians from the terrorists.

According to him, no fewer than 23,000 youth vigilantes have been registered under the body to provide civic protection in the nooks and crannies of the state.