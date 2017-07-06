Boko Haram, secessionists, products of Corruption – Magu

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu says agitations for secession, and the Boko haram sect are all products of corruption.

Magu says all that is needed for a good fight is the will from the Presidency, which he testifies is available.

The EFCC boss was in Kaduna State for the commissioning of the Kaduna zonal office of the agency.

It would be recalled that the anti-graft boss had sometimes in June made similar remarks at the opening session of a two-day Electronic and Social Media Review and Training Conference held at the EFCC Academy in Abuja .

Magu was quoted as saying “people would not be engaging in needless agitations if the country was corruption-free.”

The EFCC boss also said that Nigeria’s unity was one that could not be compromised, and urged participants at the conference to step up public sensitisation on the ills of corruption.

He said, “we can change the negative perception of this country. I urge you all to be committed in this fight using your various platforms.

“The root cause of the hate speeches by the Arewa and Igbo youths is corruption. Some people are actually funding them.

“The looters of our common wealth are the ones responsible for the woes bedevilling Nigeria. We must do everything possible to secure the unity of this country.

“People who don’t deserve anything are taking everything and if there is no common consensus to halt the trend, the future of our children yet unborn will be mortgaged,’’ the anti-graft boss said.