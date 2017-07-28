Home Athletics Bolt will be missed after retirement – Jamaican athletics VP
Bolt will be missed after retirement – Jamaican athletics VP
Bolt will be missed after retirement – Jamaican athletics VP

Image result for Bolt will be missed after retirement - Jamaican athletics VPThe Vice President of the Jamaican athletics team Ian Forbes says Usain Bolt will be greatly missed from the team after his retirement.

Forbes describes Bolt as inspirational and a team player who creates a good vibe in the Jamaican camp.

He believes the plans of the fastest sprinter of all time on staying involved in the sport even after his retirement is a huge motivation for the team.

Bolt, who has eight Olympic golds and 13 world championship medals, is due to retire after August’s world championships in London.

The Jamaican team are training in the UK city of Birmingham ahead of the championships.

