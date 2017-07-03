Boxing : Ekundayo looks to upset Corcoran

Nigeria’s Larry Ekundayo has stepped up preparation ahead of his WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight fight with Gary Corcoran at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, July the 8th.

Born in Stoke, England, Ekundayo, is undefeated in his last 12 bouts since joining the professional ranks in 2012.

‘The Natural’ is eager to prove himself again on the big stage and is looking to make a statement against Corcoran.

Ekundayo says he has been inspired by the achievement of fellow Nigerian and WBO and IBF champion, Anthony Joshua.