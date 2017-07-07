Home Boxing Boxing : Ekundayo to fight Corcoran on Saturday July 8th
Boxing : Ekundayo to fight Corcoran on Saturday July 8th

Boxing : Ekundayo to fight Corcoran on Saturday July 8th

Image result for Gary corcoran larry ekundayoNigeria’s Larry Ekundayo is scheduled to fight against UK’s Gary Corcoran for the World Boxing Organisation Intercontinental Welterweight title on Saturday July 8th.

One of the World’s leading boxing promoters, Frank Warren, has announced that the Nigerian boxer would engage his opponent at the Copper box Arena in London.

The undefeated Ekundayo and former African boxing champion with a 12-0 record would be up against Corcoran with a career fight of 16-1.

Ekundayo and fellow elite boxer, Olusegun Ajose, were recently blessed by the Ooni of Ife with further promise of support.

 

